checkAd

Flexpoint Enters into an Agreement to Supply Its Technology to the Autonomous Vehicle Market

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with a leading manufacturer of autonomous vehicles for the design and production of an …

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with a leading manufacturer of autonomous vehicles for the design and production of an impact detection system utilizing Flexpoint's patented Bend Sensor® technology. This Company is a significant player in autonomous vehicle development and production. The initial order will be delivered within 45 days with the probability of larger scale production occurring during 2022.

Flexpoint is involved in the creation of impact detection sensors for this application. We have recently experienced a resurgence in interest in Flexpoint's technology, especially with the increase in growth of autonomous vehicles. There are many technologies such as radar, lidar (light detection and ranging) and video that allow the car to negotiate the streets and avoid pedestrians. Unfortunately, when a vehicle actually hits something these systems have difficulty recognizing the event. The Flexpoint Impact Detection Sensors are specifically designed to perform this function in an accurate and rapid manner.

In April and July of this year, the company indicated that it was receiving strong interest and was actively developing applications for multiple companies within the automotive industry. This agreement is the culmination of work being done for these manufacturers. Additional agreements with this and other manufacturers for Flexpoint sensor products are likely during the remainder of this year.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint stated, "This agreement is significant, not only because it is an automotive application, but it is an application in the new and rapidly growing market and industry of autonomous vehicles. As you can see from recent releases the Company has been working with autonomous vehicle manufacturers to help them solve the issue of detecting these impacts. The result of these collaborative efforts has lead to an agreement and to the awarding of a purchase order for the first vehicle specific impact detection sensor system. The light weight and robustness of the sensor make it ideally suited for this and other applications in this industry where the weight of the vehicle has such a significant impact on the vehicles operational capabilities."

Seite 1 von 2


Flexpoint Sensor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flexpoint Enters into an Agreement to Supply Its Technology to the Autonomous Vehicle Market DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with a leading manufacturer of autonomous vehicles for the design and production of an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...