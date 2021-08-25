checkAd

American Resources Corporation Selected as a Member in U.S. Department of Energy Contract to Assess Critical and Rare Earth Elements in Coal Resource Feedstocks

Department of Energy has awarded multifaceted award to consortium to identify rare earth elements (REEs) from carbon-based depositsProgram is to support the establishment of a domestic supply chain for rare earth and critical elements to support the …

  • Department of Energy has awarded multifaceted award to consortium to identify rare earth elements (REEs) from carbon-based deposits
  • Program is to support the establishment of a domestic supply chain for rare earth and critical elements to support the growth of the electrification market

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced today that the Company has been named to a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Federal Demonstration Partnership award for the sorting for critical mineral-rich coal resource feedstock in a support role. Under the agreement, American Resources will provide support to the DOE sponsored program lead by Microbeam Technologies Inc. (Microbeam) and Energy Technologies Inc. (ETI) to determine novel methods for predicting rare earth elements and critical minerals in different coal types utilizing prompt gamma neutron activation analysis (PGNAA) spectra technology.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are pleased to join this effort in developing an innovative application in analyzing carbon-based feedstocks for their inherent critical and rare earth elements. We are extremely proud of the steps we have made in becoming an innovator, solutions provider and leader in establishing an efficient, sustainable and environmentally-safe domestic supply chain for these increasingly important materials. As we continue the execution of our Capture - Process - Purify process chain, we are greatly encouraged by the collaborative opportunities we are seeing to participate in these exciting initiatives. We look forward to supporting both Microbeam and ETI with this innovative project and look forward to also broadening our partnerships to create real and safe solutions in how these materials are sourced and processed."

American Resources, to date, has acquired 16 patents and technologies specific to producing REEs and critical minerals from coal-based waste and byproducts as well as waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries. The Company's "Capture - Process - Purify" process chain is focused on these specific feedstocks to create a highly sustainable and environmentally friendly supply source of these critical resources. The Company is committed to advancing its technology suite, which includes electrolysis processing and ligand-assisted chromatography purification, towards commercialization as efficiently and effectively as possible.

