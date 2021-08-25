checkAd

Vior Options Osisko Mining's Gold Property at Belleterre, Completing Its District Scale Mining Camp Consolidation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option") with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") for their …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option") with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") for their Blondeau-Guillet gold property (the "Property") in the Belleterre region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, located 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Property consists of 74 claims covering 3,573.65 hectares (35.74 sq km) and adjacent to Vior's existing district-scale land package now totalling 531 claims covering 29,129.48 hectares (291.30 sq km).

"This Option is very strategic for Vior as it fully-consolidates our district-scale gold project at Belleterre and allows us to focus on the continuities of the gold system in the brownfield areas of our project. We are very pleased to partner with Osisko, a high-quality partner who has an excellent track record of success in Quebec for exploring, project development and value creation for its stakeholders." stated Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior.

About the Option Agreement:

Osisko has agreed to grant to Vior the exclusive and irrevocable right to acquire a 51% undivided interest (which may be increased to 75%) in the Property.

Option Terms:

Vior shall have the right until the 3rd(third) anniversary of this Option to acquire a 51% undivided interest in and to the Property (the "First Option") by:

  1. issuing common shares to Osisko for a value totalling $225,000 in accordance with the following schedule:
    1. $75,000 on or before the first anniversary of this Agreement, which shall be a firm commitment by Vior;
    2. $75,000 on or before the second anniversary of this Agreement; and
    3. $75,000 on or before the third anniversary of this Agreement
  2. incurring work commitments totalling at least $1,250,000 as follows:
    1. a minimum of $250,000 on or before the first anniversary of this Agreement; and
    2. a further $1,000,000 on or before the third anniversary of this Agreement.

Subject to the prior exercise of the First Option, Vior shall have the right to acquire an additional 24% undivided interest in the Property (the "Second Option") by incurring additional Work Commitments totalling at least $1,750,000 over a three-year period.

