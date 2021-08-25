Vior Options Osisko Mining's Gold Property at Belleterre, Completing Its District Scale Mining Camp Consolidation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option") with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") for their …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option") with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") for their Blondeau-Guillet gold property (the "Property") in the Belleterre region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, located 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Property consists of 74 claims covering 3,573.65 hectares (35.74 sq km) and adjacent to Vior's existing district-scale land package now totalling 531 claims covering 29,129.48 hectares (291.30 sq km). "This Option is very strategic for Vior as it fully-consolidates our district-scale gold project at Belleterre and allows us to focus on the continuities of the gold system in the brownfield areas of our project. We are very pleased to partner with Osisko, a high-quality partner who has an excellent track record of success in Quebec for exploring, project development and value creation for its stakeholders." stated Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior.