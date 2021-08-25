Halberd Receives Patent for Treatment of Cockayne Syndrome - May Provide Pathway to Slow Aging

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.Cockayne …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome. Cockayne Syndrome is a fatal autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disorder which causes premature aging and severely impaired development of the nervous system. Cockayne Syndrome is one of only a few known diseases which cause premature aging. Halberd's scientific team and patent counsel believe that this is one of the first granted patents which could slow the aging process. This intellectual property also greatly strengthens the existing intellectual property of Halberd. This patent application utilizes Halberd's patented extra-corporeal methodology for the development of treatments for infectious diseases, such as PTSD, CTE, Alzheimer's Disease, and others.