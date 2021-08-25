Halberd Receives Patent for Treatment of Cockayne Syndrome - May Provide Pathway to Slow Aging
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.Cockayne …
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.Cockayne …
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.
Cockayne Syndrome is a fatal autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disorder which causes premature aging and severely impaired development of the nervous system. Cockayne Syndrome is one of only a few known diseases which cause premature aging. Halberd's scientific team and patent counsel believe that this is one of the first granted patents which could slow the aging process. This intellectual property also greatly strengthens the existing intellectual property of Halberd. This patent application utilizes Halberd's patented extra-corporeal methodology for the development of treatments for infectious diseases, such as PTSD, CTE, Alzheimer's Disease, and others.
Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., Halberd's Chief Technology Officer, and board certified neurologist, stated, "From time immemorial, mankind has dreamed of finding a method for slowing the aging process. I believe that this granted patent may be a first step in achieving that dream. It may also potentially open the door for the treatment of a great many other neurodegenerative maladies (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, PTSD, CTE, etc.). In part, this granted patent teaches a technique for precisely controlling the exact pico-gram/ml concentration of Death-Associated Protein 1 (DAP1). Obviously, less DAP1 may lead to reduced premature death(s)."
William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO added, "The potential to slow the aging process presents phenomenal possibilities! The beautiful part of Halberd's technology is that all of our work on different major diseases involves the same fundamental elements - extracorporeal (outside the body) application, antibodies, antigens, the same university partners, Chemical Bonding, Lasers, and Radio Frequency elimination techniques. This commonality allows us to pursue a wide variety of major diseases by altering only our created antibodies and the target antigens. That makes Halberd equivalent of a huge biomedical corporation with a massive collection of patented intellectual property covering multiple major diseases. This makes Halberd's technology similar to a screwdriver with interchangeable tips - it uses the same basic tool."
|Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare