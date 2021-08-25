checkAd

Halberd Receives Patent for Treatment of Cockayne Syndrome - May Provide Pathway to Slow Aging

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.Cockayne …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.

Cockayne Syndrome is a fatal autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disorder which causes premature aging and severely impaired development of the nervous system. Cockayne Syndrome is one of only a few known diseases which cause premature aging. Halberd's scientific team and patent counsel believe that this is one of the first granted patents which could slow the aging process. This intellectual property also greatly strengthens the existing intellectual property of Halberd. This patent application utilizes Halberd's patented extra-corporeal methodology for the development of treatments for infectious diseases, such as PTSD, CTE, Alzheimer's Disease, and others.

Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., Halberd's Chief Technology Officer, and board certified neurologist, stated, "From time immemorial, mankind has dreamed of finding a method for slowing the aging process. I believe that this granted patent may be a first step in achieving that dream. It may also potentially open the door for the treatment of a great many other neurodegenerative maladies (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, PTSD, CTE, etc.). In part, this granted patent teaches a technique for precisely controlling the exact pico-gram/ml concentration of Death-Associated Protein 1 (DAP1). Obviously, less DAP1 may lead to reduced premature death(s)."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO added, "The potential to slow the aging process presents phenomenal possibilities! The beautiful part of Halberd's technology is that all of our work on different major diseases involves the same fundamental elements - extracorporeal (outside the body) application, antibodies, antigens, the same university partners, Chemical Bonding, Lasers, and Radio Frequency elimination techniques. This commonality allows us to pursue a wide variety of major diseases by altering only our created antibodies and the target antigens. That makes Halberd equivalent of a huge biomedical corporation with a massive collection of patented intellectual property covering multiple major diseases. This makes Halberd's technology similar to a screwdriver with interchangeable tips - it uses the same basic tool."

Seite 1 von 3
Halberd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halberd Receives Patent for Treatment of Cockayne Syndrome - May Provide Pathway to Slow Aging JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) received notification from the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh of a Notice of Allowance, by the US Patent Office, for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.Cockayne …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Halberd Files Provisional Patent Application - Furthering Efforts on Alzheimer's Disease
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Halberd Corp. VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Available - Buy Now!
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Halberd’s Disease Elimination Technology R&D at Youngstown State University (YSU) Draws Attention of CBS Affiliate WKBN
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Halberd Corporation's VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Shipped
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Halberd Corporation Successfully Establishes Disease Eradication Proof-of-Concept - "Never Before Accomplished"
Accesswire | Analysen