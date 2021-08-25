checkAd

Megola Retires Common Stock to Treasury

19,500,000 Common Shares back to Treasury.

CEO initiates investigation into past stock issuances that maybe eliminated.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), Megola Inc is a Nevada Corporation with its Corporate office located in Bonita Springs, FL and traded under the symbol MGON on the OTC Market. Megola is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Service Company. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. Megola controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-case scenario in every competitive market space. Megola's team oversees all quality controls, product registrations and ensures customer satisfaction along with generating excellent shareholder value and growth. Megola is excited to be able to help the health and well being of people throughout the world in a conscious eco friendly approach. As the world continues to become more "green" focused and a greater emphasis is placed on identifying environmentally sound solutions, Megola will benefit from our unwavering vision of providing superior solutions that support a sustainable future for all.

"We were able to reduce our outstanding common shares by 19,500,000 and I am currently investigating with our corporate team of past issuances of our common stock. Since bringing the company back in good standing we have determined that some previous managements may have issued stock that might not have been valid, so I owe it to our shareholders to review the history of the company as we move it forward. Currently there is over 20 million more common shares in certificate form that are being reviewed to cancel with proper legal procedures" states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner.

OS reduced from 254,595,060 to 235,095,060

Held at DTC 172,997,216

Recent Megola News

Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health

Update Megola Inc CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders/

For more information on Balanced2Day: Balanced2Day.com

For more information on The Stink Genie: GenieBrands.com

For more information Contact:

Megola, Inc.
Attn: John MacLeod
http://megolacorp.com
http://twitter.com/megolacorp
megola2020@gmail.com
1-888-587-1698

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

