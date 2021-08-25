checkAd

Cuentas Files Second Quarter 2021 10Q Report

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) ('Cuentas'), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions serving Latino and Hispanic consumers, filed its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) ('Cuentas'), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions serving Latino and Hispanic consumers, filed its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2021.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/661269/Cuentas-Logo-CBird.png
Foto: Accesswire

Cuentas' balance sheet was dramatically improved at the end of Q2 due to the conversion of warrants originally issued through an underwritten public offering in February 2021. These funds, totaling approximately $6.2 Million arrived at the end of Q2 and the first days of Q3 and were deposited to Cuentas' bank account.

The 2021-Q2 10Q report shows $6.24 million in Cash & cash equivalents on 6/30/2021 compared to $0.22 million on 12/31/2020 and with Total assets of $12.9 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $7.5 Million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Total Liabilities are $3.45 Million as of 6/30/2021 compared to $6.57 million as of 12/31/2020.

Total revenue for Q2 ending 6/30/2021 was $155,000 vs $117,000 for the same period of 2020. The Operating Loss was $2 Million for Q2 2021 compared to $1.236 million for Q2 2020.

'The exercise of Cuentas warrants at the end of Q2 shows investor confidence in the Cuentas project and we intend to use these additional funds to augment our business development and market penetration.' stated Arik Maimon, Founder and Executive Chairman. 'Cuentas will continue to work towards our goal of enhancing our strategic marketing and distribution plan', added Maimon.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a FinTech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include, but are not limited to, mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of www.cuentas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements', as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. statements in this news release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'plan' or 'expect' or similar statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements relating to other publicly available information regarding the company.

Investor Relations
Cuentas, Inc.
235 Lincoln Rd., Suite 210
Miami Beach, FL 33139
investor@cuentas.com
800-611-3622

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661269/Cuentas-Files-Second-Quarter-2021-10 ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cuentas Files Second Quarter 2021 10Q Report MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) ('Cuentas'), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions serving Latino and Hispanic consumers, filed its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...