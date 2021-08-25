checkAd

﻿ Derivatives Exchange Bitget Unveils New Logo

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:06  |  24   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 23rd, Derivatives Exchange Bitget announced its new logo designed to indicate a place where people can exchange freely and realize their financial dreams with the help of leverage.

According to Bitget, Bit is a blended word coming from Binary and digit and the smallest unit of information. It implies a business that is based on digitalization and IT. "Get" represents interaction, a kind of connection between the platform and the external world. In combination, the name Bitget expresses its mission "Better Trading Better Life", and its commitment to offer liberal, ultimate and fair trading services.

The new LOGO uses two interactive arrows to symbolize the liquidity and activity of Bitget and its pursuit of freedom and fairness. It also reflects the nature of platform trading. The interactive image shows that Bitget will always put users first and lead users to success and fortune through transactions. The newly adopted blue color represents the energy and vitality of the crypto industry and delivers a sense of boldness and creativity -- an image the platform wants to show to its users.

The new logo is a testament to Bitget's achievements in the past and an embodiment of its vision for the future. In just three years since its establishment, the platform has successfully made itself into the Top6 derivative exchange, closely after the professional ones FTX and Bybit. Bitget now has more than 1.6 million registered users in 48 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Russia and Turkey, with an average daily trading volume of $5.6 billion.

According to its CEO Sandra, Bitget will continue to dive deeper into derivatives trading in the remaining months of the year. It aims to bring users products and services focused on futures, and expand to global markets such as South America, Japan, Central Europe, and Russia under the principle of compliant and localized operations. As Bitget steps up its globalization efforts and connects with users from more countries, a simpler and unique logo to display a new corporate culture and values becomes a necessity.

"The new logo conveys not only a change of appearance but also a stronger inner spirit. The updated logo and slogan deliver a message that is in line with our corporate culture. In the future, Bitget will bring more surprises to users with our brand new image." says Sandra.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿ Derivatives Exchange Bitget Unveils New Logo SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 23rd, Derivatives Exchange Bitget announced its new logo designed to indicate a place where people can exchange freely and realize their financial dreams with the help of leverage. According to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Uhnder Digital Imaging Radar-on-Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Universal Chip Telemetry for Deep-Data ...
AirCarbon Exchange announces expansion with appointment of Director, Americas
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...