New ON24 Hybrid Solution Accelerates Digital-First, Hybrid Engagement

Many organizations are shifting to hybrid events to increase engagement and audience insights across physical and virtual attendees. To help customers deliver immersive digital-first, hybrid experiences, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite. Many of the world’s most recognized brands use ON24 Webcast Elite to create and deliver engaging live, simulive, and on-demand webinars. With Hybrid Mode now available, organizations can bring all the benefits of digital engagement to their physical events and deliver an integrated, simultaneous, shared experience to in-person and virtual audiences anywhere in the world – all in a single digital engagement platform.

“The future of events is hybrid experiences that generate better engagement and data, with physical events complementing and augmenting digital-first strategies,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “By capturing insights across all in-person and virtual attendees, sales and marketing teams can continually enhance their customer experiences, increase the reach of their lead nurture, and drive measurable pipeline and revenue.”

Physical events provide little to no data, prompting many organizations to move toward virtual and hybrid events.1 Connecting in-person and virtual audiences is a significant challenge, with most event organizers saying that the technology to ensure a smooth experience is a concern.2

Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite makes seamless hybrid experiences possible, enabling companies to customize their events for in-person and virtual attendees. Registrants receive event-related content and communications tailored to their preferred experience. During the event, virtual attendees can view and interact with the same presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls, and network in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR Codes at the venue to quickly access the same interactivity tools.

First-person engagement data, buying signals, and prospect profiles are captured across both physical and virtual attendees throughout the event so marketing and sales can better understand potential customers. Organizations can then take all their hybrid engagement data and use ON24’s AI-based recommendation engine to deliver additional content and personalized experiences during and after the event based on an attendee’s engagement history and individual interests.