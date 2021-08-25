checkAd

Camping World Announces Aggressive Greenfield Market Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced plans to aggressively expand its national footprint through the opening of 20 or more new greenfield locations over the next three calendar years, in addition to strategic and opportunistic acquisitions.

"In addition to delivering what we consider to be market leading dividends and executing our board authorized share repurchase program, we remain primarily focused on growing our Good Sam business, the company’s footprint, revenue and earnings as we drive to our internal goal of one billion dollars of adjusted EBITDA,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World.

Lemonis added, “The openings of these new greenfield locations are over and above any strategic and opportunistic acquisitions and should add an additional 350 to 450 service bays to our existing service network, grow our Good Sam customer database and expand the market for our portfolio of Good Sam products and services.”

As Camping World/Good Sam continues to search for locations in key markets, sites in progress include the following:

  • San Martin, CA
  • Georgetown, DE
  • Daytona Beach, FL
  • Kansas City, KS
  • Birch Run, MI
  • Chesterfield, MI
  • Lansing, MI
  • Traverse City, MI
  • Branson, MO
  • Cape Girardeau, MO
  • Madison (Cleveland market), OH
  • Sunbury (Columbus market), OH
  • Billings, MT
  • Lincoln, NE
  • Mesquite, TX
  • St. Albans, VT
  • Green Bay, WI
  • Oshkosh, WI
  • Hurricane, WV
  • Cheyenne, WY

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 185 SuperCenters nationwide, with most locations specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. As part of the company’s growth strategy, the brand is making major investments in the quality and expansion of its dealer network. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development, increases in service capacity and facility upgrades and expansions, the company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving their customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

