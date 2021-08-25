checkAd

Global Gel Battery Market to Generate $2,776.9 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [175 Pages] By Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

The global gel battery market is estimated to witness massive growth in the forecast period, due to wide usage of gel batteries in solar power systems. The Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee significant growth by 2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Gel Battery Market will generate $2,776.9 million by 2028, and exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Research_Dive_Logo

Market Dynamics

The demand for gel batteries is increasing for solar power systems and other renewable energy sources at a fast pace. Gel batteries are widely used in solar power plants as it is maintenance free, safe to operate, and easy to install. This battery has low self-discharge that enhances the long cycle and shelf life of the battery. These factors are projected to foster the global gel battery market growth during the during the forecast period. Moreover, the wide usage of gel batteries in deep cycle applications such as cell phones, marine equipment, motorcycles, camcorders, and others are estimated to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global market by 2028. However, the extent of damage caused due to overcharging gel batteries are expected to restrict the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Request to Download Sample Report of Gel Battery Market

COVID-19 Impact on the Gel battery Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the global gel battery market growth during the pandemic. The unfavorable impact on the gel battery market share and size is majorly due to the social distancing norms, disruption in supply chain, and lockdown imposed across various countries. This led to shutting down of gel battery manufacturing units. Besides, import-export restrictions led to the delay or non-availability of raw materials such as lead, silica, anode, cathode, electrolyte, and others required for the gel battery manufacturing. These are the major reasons hindering the global door market growth during the pandemic crisis.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Gel Battery Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market

The research report segments the global market into type, application, and region.

  • Based on type, the 12V sub-segment valued for $962.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be most lucrative over the forecast period. This is mainly because most of the cars, watches, race vehicles, refrigerators, televisions, and other electrical appliances operate on 12V. In addition, the 12V power systems require only one battery work well for lower-power applications and short wire runs. These factors are expected to boost the sub-segment's growth.
  • Based on application, the energy storage & distribution sub-segment valued for $596.2 million in 2020 and is expected to hold the majority of market share during the forecast period. The gel batteries are widely used in energy storage & distribution applications such as in renewable energy sources. The gel batteries offer versatile energy storage option and requires low maintenance. These factors are driving the sub-segment's growth.
  • Based on region, the Asia Pacific gel battery market size is expected to reach up to $935.8 million by 2028 and witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The dominance of this region is attributed to the presence of largest battery manufacturing and exporting countries in the region such as China and South Korea. For example, South Korea exported lead-acid batteries worth $16.8 billion in 2020.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Gel Battery Market to Generate $2,776.9 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [175 Pages] By Research Dive The global gel battery market is estimated to witness massive growth in the forecast period, due to wide usage of gel batteries in solar power systems. The Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee significant growth by 2028 NEW YORK, Aug. 25, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Uhnder Digital Imaging Radar-on-Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Universal Chip Telemetry for Deep-Data ...
AirCarbon Exchange announces expansion with appointment of Director, Americas
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...