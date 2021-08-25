checkAd

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: Notice to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)

Schaltbau Holding AG: Notice to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG: Notice to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)

Munich, 25 August 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Issuer") hereby announces pursuant to § 11(b)(i)(A) of the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") of the Mandatory Convertible Bonds 2021/2022 (ISIN DE000A3E5FV1, the "Bonds") that Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder") published today an offer document pursuant to Section 14 para. 2 WpÜG for a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") to the shareholders of the Issuer for the acquisition of all shares in Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2). The Acceptance Record Date (as defined in § 11(c) of the Terms and Conditions), i.e. the last day of the acceptance period pursuant to Section 16 para. 1 WpÜG, is expected to be 22 September 2021. The Takeover Offer also relates to shares of the Issuer that will be issued as a result of the conversion of Bonds until the end of the additional acceptance period pursuant to Section 16 para. 2 WpÜG. According to the offer document of the Bidder, the additional acceptance period is expected to end on 11 October 2021.

Pursuant to § 11(b)(i)(B) of the Terms and Conditions, each Bondholder has the right to convert the Bonds held by it into shares of the Issuer by the end of the Take-over Bid Conversion Period, i.e. by 4:00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on the last day of the additional acceptance period pursuant to Section 16 para. 2 WpÜG, which is expected to be 11 October 2021.

Alternatively, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, bondholders have the right to submit by the end of the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, i.e. by 4:00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on the last day of the acceptance period pursuant to Section 16 para. 1 WpÜG, which is expected to be 22 September 2021, a conversion notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event.

