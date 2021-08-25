DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer



25.08.2021 / 14:20

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the initiation of a proof of concept (POC) project with a leading Chinese passenger car manufacturer. The POC project is meant to evaluate the stereoscopic capabilities of Foresight's QuadSight(R) vision system, using both visible-light and thermal infrared channels, to detect and classify obstacles on any road in harsh weather and lighting conditions. Following successful completion of the project and a satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider future cooperation for possible integration into its semi- and fully autonomous vehicles. The project is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, the Chinese vehicle manufacturer will evaluate Foresight's ability to create a stereo system using two existing mono cameras with overlapping fields-of-view, made possible using Foresight's automatic calibration solution. This configuration is designed to enhance the Chinese vehicle manufacturer's existing safety sensor performance in terms of all obstacle detection quality, distance accuracy and robustness. Successful evaluation may lead to future co-development projects.

'I believe that this POC project serves as a vote of confidence from the Chinese automotive market, as another leading vehicle manufacturer chooses to evaluate Foresight's advanced 3D perception technologies. Following our recently signed MOU with Chery, we continue our strategy to expand our presence and become a dominant player in the Asian automotive market. Our proprietary vision technologies offer an accurate and reliable vision solution that may be integrated into semi- and fully autonomous vehicles to enhance existing safety systems,' said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.