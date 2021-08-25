checkAd

Calix Intelligent Access EDGE Portfolio Expansion Delivers Market Leading Temperature Hardened XGS-PON and 100G Transport Capabilities, Enabling BSPs to Deliver 10G Services While Slashing OPEX for New Networks

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced new line card solutions, the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System XG801 and CE201, to simplify the deployment of software defined XGS-PON networks and accelerate the adoption of 100G transport, even in temperature hardened environments like cabinets. These line cards are the latest critical system enhancements that expand the power of the Intelligent Access EDGE solution and leverage the Network Innovation Platform to seamlessly integrate new capabilities into broadband service provider (BSP) networks and deliver an Always On subscriber experience. The ability to seamlessly integrate the new line cards validates that the Intelligent Access EDGE is truly future proof and enables BSPs to meet ever-increasing bandwidth and capacity demands. In addition to delivering blazing fast speeds and supporting expanded use cases, the Intelligent Access EDGE solution and the Network Innovation Platform help BSPs slash operational costs by reducing back-office integrations from months to days—and cutting service provisioning times and turnups from hours to minutes. Over 180 BSPs around the world are building Calix-powered access networks with XGS-PON technology to deliver high-speed symmetrical 10G services to both residences and businesses.

For these broadband service providers, the access network, along with continued subscriber satisfaction, are critical long-term investments. This is why they are choosing the Intelligent Access EDGE, powered by the Network Innovation Platform, to significantly reduce deployment times and future-proof their networks. The two new AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System line cards, the XG801 and the CE201, along with the latest 10G Outdoor GigaPoint ONT, the GP4200XH, enable BSPs to deliver 10 Gbps XGS-PON services, high-density aggregation, and 100G temperature hardened transport capabilities while simplifying the addition of more capacity and scale to their networks.

With the Network Innovation Platform and new line cards, broadband service providers can accomplish the following.

  • Reduce back-office system integration by as much as 83 percent: Simplify network operations by dramatically reducing the time to integrate OSS/BSS systems by capitalizing on consistent software operations regardless of the physical infrastructure layer. By leveraging a common integration model, integration timelines can be reduced from months to days.
  • Reduce time-to-provision and new services turnup by up to 87 percent: Automated network service provisioning delivers massive improvements in network operations efficiency by automating ONT service activations and moves—and dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services from hours to minutes.
  • Embrace common operational workflows: Enable service providers to deploy the new line cards without impacting current operational workflows—including service turn-up and provisioning.
  • Leverage advanced thermal management: Latest Calix innovation available on both the XG801 and CE201 enables the use of widely available commercial temperature (C-Temp) 100G optics to be used in outside plant cabinets (i.e., industrial temperature applications), simplifying the addition of capacity throughout the access network.
  • Quickly and easily meet network capacity demands: Deliver L2 FTTH/FTTB residential and business 10 gigabit XGS-PON/GPON services, providing high density aggregation and 100G transport flexibility, as well as 10GE point-to-point. These services, used in combination with Automated Network Service Provisioning, eliminate the need to roll a truck for subscriber bandwidth upgrades.

With its Always On capability, Calix customers are leveraging the Network Innovation Platform to enjoy seamless and rapid implementation of access network software upgrades with zero downtime. For example, Jade Communications is growing its network and connecting more southern Colorado communities to fiber broadband—while maintaining network connectivity throughout the process. To further accelerate software upgrades, BSPs can also tap new Calix Network Software Upgrade Services, which can reduce update times by 25 percent or more, and cut upgrade costs by an additional 33 percent.

