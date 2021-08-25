Report from the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Elekta

Documents from the Meeting with complete details concerning all resolution is also available on the website.A summary of the resolutions taken by the Meeting follows.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta AB (publ) has held its Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2021. In light of the extraordinary situation prevailing as a result of Covid-19, the Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance. A statement from the CEO and President as well as an interview with the Chairman of the Board of Directors can be found on Elekta's website, www.elekta.com.

Accounting documents and discharge from liability



The Directors, the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year of 2020/21 after the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group were adopted.

Dividend and disposition of the Company's earnings



The Meeting resolved on a dividend corresponding to SEK 2.20 per share and that the remaining profits are carried forward. The dividend is to be divided into two payments of SEK 1.10 per payment.

The first record day is Friday 27 August 2021. The second record day is Monday 28 February 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid out on Wednesday 1 September 2021 and on Thursday 3 March 2022 respectively.

Board of Directors and committees



The Meeting resolved that the number of Directors shall be seven with no deputies. All Directors were re-elected. Laurent Leksell was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be increased in relation to the previous year, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Auditor



Ernst & Young AB, with the authorized auditor Rickard Andersson, was re-elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and the fee to the auditor shall be paid according to the approved invoice.

The Board of Directors' remuneration report



The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report on remuneration.

Performance Share Plan 2021



The Meeting resolved on the establishment of the Performance Share Plan 2021 in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, and on the transfer of own shares due to the Performance Share Program 2021.

The program includes the President and CEO, executive management and nominated key contributors, all in all about 25 employees, who will qualify for allotment, free of charge, of shares of series B in Elekta following expiry of the three-year performance period and provided a continued employment in the Group until the end of the Performance Year 2023/2024. The maximum number of shares that can be allotted is dependent on the degree of fulfilment of one performance target, Elekta's Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") relative to the OMXS30 Index over a three-year period. For the Performance Share Plan 2021, the minimum performance requirement is that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index with at least +0.1 per cent. The maximum performance level requires that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index at or above +15 per cent. The performance target shall be adjusted at the occurrence of events affecting the number of outstanding shares in the Company, or unforeseen material events affecting the Elekta Group´s operations or otherwise affecting the performance target and deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. Should the accounting principles change or should the Company decide on restructuring costs, the Board of Directors may decide on changes to the Performance Share Plan 2021 performance target.