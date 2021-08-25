Orion Engineered Carbons to Participate in the UBS Chemicals Virtual Conference

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the UBS Chemicals Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company’s most recent investor presentation can be accessed on its website at http://investor.orioncarbons.com .

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

