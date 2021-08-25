CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC …

Prior to the AMHPAC Congress, Rancho Nexo will be attending the GreenTech Americas Conference at the Querétaro Centro de Congresos, QRO, Mexico from August 24 th to 26 th . This is the second edition of the GreenTech Americas Conference. GreenTech Americas is the meeting place for all professionals involved in horticultural technology in the Mexico region and the rest of the Americas. The exhibition focuses on the early stages of the horticultural production chain and the relevant problems that arise for producers. For more information on the GreenTech Americas Conference, visit www.greentech.nl/americas

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC (Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida) which is Mexico's largest protected agriculture association and will be exhibiting at AMHPAC's ANNUAL CONGRESS to be held in Los Cabos, Mexico September 1 st to 3 rd , 2021.

This is GROW's second in-person conference since March 2020 following relaxation of COVID related travel restrictions. AMHPAC is the trade organization for Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag growers who collectively operate 54,150 Ha's (approximately 6 billion square feet) of grow facilities. AMHPAC represents 380 Mexican vegetable growers who export 90% of Mexico's vegetable produce. Mexico is the second largest protected ag market in the world.

Previous AMHPAC CONGRESS Summary

"Managing to bring together more than 500 participants in our last edition held in Ensenada, Baja California, among which were representatives of 50 farmers with a presence in 23 states of the country. We bring together more than 50 input and technology companies that participate in a commercial area. We also received national representatives and representatives from the United States, Canada, Holland, France, United Kingdom, Chile and Sweden. This resulted in more than 60 matchmaking meetings between producers and 17 marketers, mainly from the United State and Canada."

For more information on the AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021, please visit congreso.amhpac.org/2021. For more information on Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag market please click here.

Rancho Nexo Principal, Matt Grant, commented, "Being a member of AMHPAC is an important show of commitment by CO2 GRO to the Mexican protected ag market. We have been working with our team in Mexico to develop a coherent strategy for penetrating the market. Part of this strategy is attending the AMHPAC CONGRESS, which also gives our team in Mexico the opportunity to meet with GROW team members in person. Prior to the AMHPAC congress, Rancho Nexo will be sending a team to the GreenTech Americas Conference as well. We are committed to building the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ brand and technology roll-out in Mexico, and these conferences are integral to us meeting with potential customers."