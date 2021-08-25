checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC (Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida) which is Mexico's largest protected agriculture association and will be exhibiting at AMHPAC's ANNUAL CONGRESS to be held in Los Cabos, Mexico September 1st to 3rd, 2021.

Prior to the AMHPAC Congress, Rancho Nexo will be attending the GreenTech Americas Conference at the Querétaro Centro de Congresos, QRO, Mexico from August 24th to 26th. This is the second edition of the GreenTech Americas Conference. GreenTech Americas is the meeting place for all professionals involved in horticultural technology in the Mexico region and the rest of the Americas. The exhibition focuses on the early stages of the horticultural production chain and the relevant problems that arise for producers. For more information on the GreenTech Americas Conference, visit www.greentech.nl/americas

This is GROW's second in-person conference since March 2020 following relaxation of COVID related travel restrictions. AMHPAC is the trade organization for Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag growers who collectively operate 54,150 Ha's (approximately 6 billion square feet) of grow facilities. AMHPAC represents 380 Mexican vegetable growers who export 90% of Mexico's vegetable produce. Mexico is the second largest protected ag market in the world.

Previous AMHPAC CONGRESS Summary

"Managing to bring together more than 500 participants in our last edition held in Ensenada, Baja California, among which were representatives of 50 farmers with a presence in 23 states of the country. We bring together more than 50 input and technology companies that participate in a commercial area. We also received national representatives and representatives from the United States, Canada, Holland, France, United Kingdom, Chile and Sweden. This resulted in more than 60 matchmaking meetings between producers and 17 marketers, mainly from the United State and Canada."

For more information on the AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021, please visit congreso.amhpac.org/2021. For more information on Mexico's greenhouse and protected ag market please click here.

Rancho Nexo Principal, Matt Grant, commented, "Being a member of AMHPAC is an important show of commitment by CO2 GRO to the Mexican protected ag market. We have been working with our team in Mexico to develop a coherent strategy for penetrating the market. Part of this strategy is attending the AMHPAC CONGRESS, which also gives our team in Mexico the opportunity to meet with GROW team members in person. Prior to the AMHPAC congress, Rancho Nexo will be sending a team to the GreenTech Americas Conference as well. We are committed to building the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ brand and technology roll-out in Mexico, and these conferences are integral to us meeting with potential customers."

Seite 1 von 4
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Provide a Review of the Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and Hemp Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a US Floriculture Greenhouse
Accesswire | Analysen