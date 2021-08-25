Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ 109.43 Bn by 2027, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine is increasingly gaining acceptance with the need to support mainstream healthcare services globally. Telemedicine is a medical service that is remotely offered to patients via telecom or video conferencing tools. The expanding geriatric patient pool with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and orthopedic disorders that need long-term medical care is a key factor driving the telemedicine market.

Telemedicine has evolved gradually with the rise of the Internet age. The ubiquity of smart devices that feature high-quality video transmission has opened up the possibilities of delivering remote healthcare to patients at their convenient locations. Thus, telemedicine is emerging as an alternative for in-person visits for primary as well as specialty care.

Rising acceptance of this healthcare model with satisfactory services and availability of services in few categories validates the emergence of the telemedicine market. With prospects of continued gains, the telemedicine market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2027.

Telemedicine Market – Key Findings of Report

Compelling Solutions for Mild Medical Conditions, Need to Reduce Burden on Healthcare Systems Fuels Adoption

The incidence of mild to severe medical conditions and infections has increased across the world. This has created a huge burden on the healthcare system, some of which can be avoided that include panic among patients and false alarms. Telemedicine has emerged as a viable option to render service depending on the need of the patient.

According to the TMR study, problems of a large patient pool can be effectively filtered by trained front-level medical practitioners such as nursing staff and practicing doctors who are trained to provide primary medical care as well. In order to serve this patient pool that does not require in-person visits, telemedicine has emerged to be a sustainable and effective healthcare solution.