checkAd

Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ 109.43 Bn by 2027, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Increase in acceptance of tele-nursing and remote care by a large patient pool with mild medical conditions underscores growth

Scope of extension of doorstep diagnostics to add another growth dimension

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine is increasingly gaining acceptance with the need to support mainstream healthcare services globally. Telemedicine is a medical service that is remotely offered to patients via telecom or video conferencing tools. The expanding geriatric patient pool with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and orthopedic disorders that need long-term medical care is a key factor driving the telemedicine market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Telemedicine has evolved gradually with the rise of the Internet age. The ubiquity of smart devices that feature high-quality video transmission has opened up the possibilities of delivering remote healthcare to patients at their convenient locations. Thus, telemedicine is emerging as an alternative for in-person visits for primary as well as specialty care.

Rising acceptance of this healthcare model with satisfactory services and availability of services in few categories validates the emergence of the telemedicine market. With prospects of continued gains, the telemedicine market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2027.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3032

Telemedicine Market – Key Findings of Report

Compelling Solutions for Mild Medical Conditions, Need to Reduce Burden on Healthcare Systems Fuels Adoption

The incidence of mild to severe medical conditions and infections has increased across the world. This has created a huge burden on the healthcare system, some of which can be avoided that include panic among patients and false alarms. Telemedicine has emerged as a viable option to render service depending on the need of the patient.

According to the TMR study, problems of a large patient pool can be effectively filtered by trained front-level medical practitioners such as nursing staff and practicing doctors who are trained to provide primary medical care as well. In order to serve this patient pool that does not require in-person visits, telemedicine has emerged to be a sustainable and effective healthcare solution.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ 109.43 Bn by 2027, Says TMR Increase in acceptance of tele-nursing and remote care by a large patient pool with mild medical conditions underscores growth Scope of extension of doorstep diagnostics to add another growth dimension ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Uhnder Digital Imaging Radar-on-Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Universal Chip Telemetry for Deep-Data ...
Ready Computing Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires TruNarrative
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...