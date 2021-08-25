checkAd

Automotive News Honor Cooper Standard's Ahti Recognized as a Rising Star

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
Automotive News Honor: Cooper Standard's Ahti Recognized as a Rising Star

Cooper Standard's (NYSE:CPS) Sarah Ahti, director purchasing, has been named a 2021 Automotive News Rising Star. Ahti and her co-honorees are featured in a special section in the August 23 issue of Automotive News.

'On behalf of the entire Cooper Standard organization, I want to congratulate Sarah on this recognition,' said Chris Couch, SVP Chief Technology and Procurement Officer, Cooper Standard. 'Sarah is an outstanding leader, and has also made an impact through mentoring the next generation of our leaders. As a key member of the purchasing team, Sarah's contributions are a vital component of our success.'

The Rising Stars: Automakers and Suppliers program honors U.S.-based auto executives, under the age of 45, on the manufacturing and supply side of the auto industry who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow. Automotive News has published the list of the industry's up and comers annually since 2014. This year's honorees come from 25 companies and a variety of disciplines - from executive management to purchasing, engineering, mobility and design.

'The Rising Stars program recognizes automotive executives in middle and upper management who are destined to be industry superstars,' said Jason Stein, publisher of Automotive News. 'The best predictor of big personal success is enormous responsibility at a young age. When great potential is identified and rewarded early, the organization wins.'

The 2021 class of Automotive News Rising Stars emerged from a nomination and selection process. Complete profiles of all 25 Rising Stars are available at www.autonews.com/risingstars.

About Automotive News

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 25,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Cooper Standard's (NYSE:CPS) Sarah Ahti, director purchasing, has been named a 2021 Automotive News Rising Star.

