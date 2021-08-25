DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite continued Corona burdens 25.08.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group revenue rises to just under EUR 165 million (EUR 37 million in H1-2020)

- Consolidated EBITDA amounts to EUR 9.9 million (previous year: EUR 1.7 million); EBIT amounts to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR -0.05 million)

- Beauty: Significant increase in treatment and sales figures; Corona-related 'idle capacity' due to vaccination intervals



Berlin, 25.08.2021 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces financial figures for the first half of 2021. The consolidated revenue of the M1 Group in the first half of the financial year 2021 increased by approx. 420 % compared to the previous year to now almost EUR 165 million (previous year: EUR 37 million). HAEMATO AG (without M1 Aesthetics), which was not yet consolidated in the same period of the previous year, accounted for sales of just under EUR 134 million.

Business performance in the Beauty segment has normalised significantly compared to the previous year. With approx. 82 thousand treatments in the second quarter, the value from the first quarter of 2021 (81 Tsd.) was attained again. However, due to the progressing vaccination campaign in the core age segment of M1 and mandatory time intervals between vaccinations and treatments, M1 could not exploited the full potential of its treatment capacity. In addition, some of the foreign locations were again affected by lockdowns. Sales in the Beauty segment increased to EUR 22.0 million (previous year: EUR 15.9 million - restatement for Q1-2021: EUR 11.6 million / Q1-2020: EUR 9.4 million).