Elanco to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.