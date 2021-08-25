Janus Henderson Foundation Funds Pandemic Learning-Loss Prevention with Grant of More Than $182,000

Educational philanthropy has been core to the Janus Henderson Foundation’s mission since its inception in 1994. Trusted partners like Innovations for Learning enable the foundation to channel its resources into proven, scalable education solutions that can positively impact student outcomes around the globe. With new educational challenges arising from the pandemic, the partnership is more important than ever.

The Janus Henderson Foundation , the charitable giving arm of Janus Henderson Investors, recently finalized a grant of more than $182,000 to long-term partner Innovations for Learning so it could expand its flagship TutorMate program in the United States and the United Kingdom, to combat learning loss caused by the global pandemic.

Tiphani Krueger, President of the Janus Henderson Foundation, said, “Global organisations are uniquely situated to support global crisis responses. Our focus at the Janus Henderson Foundation has always been on improving education. The challenge of today is addressing learning loss from the pandemic and we’re confident that our continued support of the great work at Innovations for Learning will help students in the U.S. and UK find success in their studies and, in turn, futures.”

After seeing the success of the TutorMate program in the U.S., the Janus Henderson Foundation helped Innovations for Learning expand its operations to the UK in 2018, and it’s now serving nearly 1,000 students in London, Leeds, Doncaster and Bradford. The latest grant will help Innovations for Learning provide more hours of focused tutoring to Denver area students through High Dosage tutoring with paid paraprofessionals, specialized education professionals who assist in classrooms to enhance learning for students. It will also help create easier access to tutoring for students in the UK through TutorMate at Home, a virtual version of the tutoring program.

Seth Weinberger, Executive Director of Innovations for Learning, said, “Innovations for Learning is thrilled that Janus Henderson Investors is expanding our partnership by supporting intensive early literacy instruction and parental engagement. As we continue our mission to increase beginning reading abilities in the students we serve globally, corporate investment is vital in making this a reality. Thanks to Janus Henderson for their commitment to improving communities and children’s literacy.”