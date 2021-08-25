Major Utility Selects OriginClear’s Progressive Water Treatment For Multiple Power Plant Water Systems

OriginClear Inc . (OTC Pink: OCLN ), Total Outsourced Water, today announced that a large US power utility recently signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with its subsidiary, Progressive Water Treatment (PWT), for water filtration systems that will provide process water at three power plants.

Twin 225 gallon per minute ultrapure water treatment system manufactured by Progressive Water Treatment for a Power plant. (Photo: Business Wire)

The utility has now issued a purchase order for about $1.8 million, for the first power plant. The total purchase price payable to PWT under the MSA is about $5 million, subject to certain conditions, including receipt and acceptance by PWT of additional purchase orders. There is no assurance as to whether, or when, PWT will receive $5 million under the PWT.

“We believe this contract reflects the excellent reputation enjoyed by PWT over 25 years for versatility in water engineering, and the extremely hard work by President of Sales, Mike Jenkins”, said Tom Marchesello, OriginClear COO. “While we expect the overall contract to take up to two years to deliver, it is a major leap forward.”

This win comes at a time when OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems division (MWS) achieved nearly $900,000 in booked orders in June alone. MWS is integrated with PWT and its revenue is recognized within PWT.

The new water treatment systems will be responsible for providing process water for the power plants. All new equipment will be placed in the current water treatment facilities. PWT will be responsible for providing new equipment that meets each location’s water flow rate and quality requirements as well as providing installation services of new equipment. The primary processes used will be Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis and Electro Deionization (UF/RO/EDI). Electro Deionization is a chemical-free way to achieve ultrapure water in a number of markets including electronics, pharmaceuticals and power generation.

For PWT, this contract represents a return to large power plant contracts. In 2015, before it was acquired by OriginClear, PWT reports that it supplied a water treatment system for the same power company, totaling $2.3 million. In 2016, Minnesota-based public utility Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), awarded PWT a $1.8 million contract for a boiler feedwater treatment system; a power plant in the Northeast awarded PWT a $700,000 contract; and in the same year, PWT completed the installation and successful launch of a twin 300 gallon per minute ultra-filtration membrane system for Otter Tail Power Company at its Coyote Station in Beulah, North Dakota.