checkAd

NICE Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program. The new status enables NICE to further innovate in the cloud, allows greater access and exposure to respective sellers, and drives end-to-end managed support across the full Microsoft Dynamics platform.

Customer service organizations can now combine the power of NICE CXone—which unifies omnichannel routing analytics, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence (AI) on an open cloud foundation—with the robust customer relationship management (CRM) of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in a single agent interface. Via NICE CXone, organizations globally can empower their customer service agents to boost efficiency, while also delivering exceptional customer experiences and improving business results. Further, the Business Applications ISV Connect Program provides NICE with access to Microsoft technical and go-to-market benefits and prioritized technical support, including accelerated response times, proactive services, workshops, and training resources.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said, “Providing richer cloud services that are easier to use and provide efficient support is a pivotal part of the next-gen, digitally fluent customer experience we are committed to ensuring. Joining this Microsoft program provides yet another avenue to deliver upon this promise. We look forward to continuing working with Microsoft to find agile, innovative ways to expand the benefits of the cloud for organizations of all sizes around the world.”

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to welcome NICE to the Business Applications ISV Connect program, and we look forward to working together on innovations that further expand the benefits of the cloud and introduce them to more organizations around the world.”

About NICE
 With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

Seite 1 von 3
NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program. The new status enables NICE to further innovate in the cloud, allows greater access and exposure to respective sellers, and drives …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Total Gabon: First Half 2021 Financial Statements
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:30 UhrNICE Launches Enlighten AI for Complaint Management, Providing the Market’s First Smart, Real-Time Solution to Power Regulatory Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Remote Management of Customer Interactions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21NICE Launches Enlighten XO to Transform Self-Service Interactions into Engaging Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and Meet Evidence Disclosure Deadlines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Fraud Management by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Current Offering and Strategy Categories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NICE Expands Digital CX Leadership with Digital Customer Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21NICE CXone Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service For 7th Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21NICE Reports Accelerated Total Revenue Growth of 16% and Cloud Revenue Growth of 32% for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21NICE Transforms Digital Customer Experience with Launch of CXone SmartAssist the Industry’s Most Advanced Conversational AI Solution, Powered by Amelia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten