NICE Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

Customer service organizations can now combine the power of NICE CXone—which unifies omnichannel routing analytics, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence (AI) on an open cloud foundation—with the robust customer relationship management (CRM) of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in a single agent interface. Via NICE CXone, organizations globally can empower their customer service agents to boost efficiency, while also delivering exceptional customer experiences and improving business results. Further, the Business Applications ISV Connect Program provides NICE with access to Microsoft technical and go-to-market benefits and prioritized technical support, including accelerated response times, proactive services, workshops, and training resources.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program. The new status enables NICE to further innovate in the cloud, allows greater access and exposure to respective sellers, and drives end-to-end managed support across the full Microsoft Dynamics platform.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said, “Providing richer cloud services that are easier to use and provide efficient support is a pivotal part of the next-gen, digitally fluent customer experience we are committed to ensuring. Joining this Microsoft program provides yet another avenue to deliver upon this promise. We look forward to continuing working with Microsoft to find agile, innovative ways to expand the benefits of the cloud for organizations of all sizes around the world.”

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to welcome NICE to the Business Applications ISV Connect program, and we look forward to working together on innovations that further expand the benefits of the cloud and introduce them to more organizations around the world.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.