checkAd

ARHT Media Expands Distribution in the United States and South America Through Strategic Partnership With Metro Audio Visual Productions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Metro Audio Visual Productions Inc. (“Metro AV”), a global audio visual and events production company that designs and executes events, have entered into a strategic partnership, wherein Metro AV will offer ARHT’s HoloPresence technology across the United States, South America, and Europe. Metro AV will offer their production services coupled with ARHT’s HoloPresence technology to address the needs of an evolving events industry.

“With our new strategic partnership with Metro AV, we are able to execute even more events across the United States and South America which will allow us to keep up with the growing demand for our technology,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “The events industry is keen for new and refreshing solutions to navigate hybrid, virtual and in-person events, while seamlessly adapting to any logistical constraints. We believe ARHT’s technology is the perfect solution to bring engaging presenters and content to audiences from any location as the industry continues to evolve due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Michael Griffith, President of Metro AV, commented, “ARHT’s innovative HoloPresence solutions enable us to create fully immersive events for our customers, with the ability to engage audiences across various formats and from anywhere in the world. We’ve already hit the ground running and are seeing a demand for ARHT’s technology in both our existing client base and in targets we hope to reach as we get started.”

About Metro Audio Visual
Metro AV is one of the leading suppliers in the live event industry. They help their clients design and deliver event experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings such as their Backdrop ONE system, a previsualization rendering process (both 2D & 3D) digital printing capabilities, livestreaming for both virtual and hybrid events, coupled with their ability to support clients both domestically and internationally, the Metro AV team is able to increase brand awareness, by utilizing their production expertise and talented service professionals. “What makes us different is our collaborative culture, best-in-class equipment, global support, and personalized approach, which we’ve gained from our 23 years of producing events for some of the most recognizable brands in the world.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Expands Distribution in the United States and South America Through Strategic Partnership With Metro Audio Visual Productions TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Metro Audio Visual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...