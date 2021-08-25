ARHT Media Expands Distribution in the United States and South America Through Strategic Partnership With Metro Audio Visual Productions

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Metro Audio Visual Productions Inc. (“Metro AV”), a global audio visual and events production company that designs and executes events, have entered into a strategic partnership, wherein Metro AV will offer ARHT’s HoloPresence technology across the United States, South America, and Europe. Metro AV will offer their production services coupled with ARHT’s HoloPresence technology to address the needs of an evolving events industry.



“With our new strategic partnership with Metro AV, we are able to execute even more events across the United States and South America which will allow us to keep up with the growing demand for our technology,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “The events industry is keen for new and refreshing solutions to navigate hybrid, virtual and in-person events, while seamlessly adapting to any logistical constraints. We believe ARHT’s technology is the perfect solution to bring engaging presenters and content to audiences from any location as the industry continues to evolve due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Michael Griffith, President of Metro AV, commented, “ARHT’s innovative HoloPresence solutions enable us to create fully immersive events for our customers, with the ability to engage audiences across various formats and from anywhere in the world. We’ve already hit the ground running and are seeing a demand for ARHT’s technology in both our existing client base and in targets we hope to reach as we get started.”

About Metro Audio Visual

Metro AV is one of the leading suppliers in the live event industry. They help their clients design and deliver event experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings such as their Backdrop ONE system, a previsualization rendering process (both 2D & 3D) digital printing capabilities, livestreaming for both virtual and hybrid events, coupled with their ability to support clients both domestically and internationally, the Metro AV team is able to increase brand awareness, by utilizing their production expertise and talented service professionals. “What makes us different is our collaborative culture, best-in-class equipment, global support, and personalized approach, which we’ve gained from our 23 years of producing events for some of the most recognizable brands in the world.”