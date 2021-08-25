checkAd

PlantX Life Inc. (CSE VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) — At the Intersection of Plant-Based Foods, Food Delivery

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWirePlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Investing in the Movement: Plant-Based Food Is the New Black,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/7mPrO

An old investing proverb states “the trend is your friend.” Tested and proven through time, the proverb rarely does an investor wrong. To that point, two emerging trends that should be commanding attention are plant-based foods and food delivery. Both were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic but in slightly different ways as consumers became more in tune with their bodies while having to cope with shuttered restaurants amid global lockdowns and social-distancing mandates.

With the coronavirus slowly slipping into the rear mirror, these markets should continue their upward treks undergirded by consumers adopting healthier, more convenient lifestyles. At the intersection of plant-based foods and food delivery is PlantX Life Inc., a company on a mission to not just be a brand but also a lifestyle, partner to all brands, and the digital face of the entire plant-based community.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Investor.PlantX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLTXF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/PLTXF

