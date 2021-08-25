checkAd

ATM Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Prepares Dispensary Building in Clifton, AZ for Its Grand Opening, Company Looks to Start Build-Out for Off-Site Grow Facility

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, is pleased to announce that the dispensary building in Clifton, AZ is prepared to open. The Clifton building is 12,000 SF located on 2.2 acres and has a dispensary, Infused Kitchen and cultivation in the same location. The company has future plans for expansion with an onsite in-door cultivation, processing facility and infused kitchen. On the additional acreage, we plan to expand for more cultivation greenhouses.

The company is also looking to begin the build-out of the company's largest building, a 43,000 SF offsite grow facility in Globe, AZ. This building closed escrow in June. This facility has room for a very large indoor cultivation facility and kitchen for production of a wide range of edibles.

Thank you for all the continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting news as we expand our facilities and operations.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage. The company also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona and is working to open its dispensary during the summer of 2021.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

And Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Anything Technologies Media, Inc.
acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com





