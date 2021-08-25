17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on Regulatory Development

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that the Shanghai local government issued the “Measures to Further Alleviate the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education” and answers to twelve questions related to such measures (collectively, the “Shanghai Measures”) on August 24, 2021. The Shanghai Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council of the PRC, and aim to, within one year, “(i) effectively control the volume of, and the amount of time it takes to complete, homework assigned to students during the compulsory education stage, (ii) ensure all compulsory education schools provide on-campus, after-school services, (iii) complete the rectification of business practices of online and offline providers of after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system (“Academic AST”), (iv) effectively reduce the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents’ energy.”



With respect to homework assignment and after-school tutoring services, among other things, the Shanghai Measures contain the following provisions: