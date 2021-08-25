checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Turnium Technology Group Announces Onboarding of its SD-WAN Edge Solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Turnium Technology Group featured in the “READY TO ROCKET” list of BC based technology companies poised for substantial growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Turnium Technology Group Inc. (“Turnium” or “TTGI”) is collaborating with IBM to onboard its cloud-native SD-WAN edge solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications.

Turnium’s solution is designed to help connect customers, applications and devices by creating a new cloud extension service that helps customers to interconnect their offices, vehicles, and devices sites with IBM Cloud in a single private international network. This brings Turnium closer to realizing its vision to Connect Everything, Anywhere.

Turnium’s containerized SD-WAN edge solution is designed to simplify the process of adding and managing edge devices, and Turnium’s performance and scalability is designed to make it cost effective for enterprises to extend private SD-WAN networking to all sites using broadband, fixed wireless, LTE/4G, 5G, or fibre. Environments including bare metal, virtual machines, or container environments like RedHat OpenShift, OKD, nspawn, and various Linux operating system distributions are available.

Turnium’s SD-WAN edge solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications can help service providers and enterprises to leverage IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform from any site, branch office, vehicle, or IoT device cluster globally, to deploy connected edge cloud services in the cloud or IT environment they prefer. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, with IBM Cloud Satellite for on-premises deployments and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, is also architected to help them address their industry-specific regulatory and security requirements.

Johan Arnet, CEO at TTGI, said, “We believe that onboarding our software-only, flexible SD-WAN solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, can create a cloud extension solution for telecoms, service providers, and customers. Our goal is to connect existing networks and reach every location, every branch, every device, and every cloud, including IBM Cloud, with a single network. With our technology in place, delivering and managing the customer experience of hybrid-multi-network and hybrid-multi-cloud applications can become achievable.”

