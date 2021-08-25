checkAd

BOSS REVOLUTION MONEY LAUNCHES DIRECT CASH-TO-WALLET TRANSFERS TO HAITI VIA MONCASH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Partners with PRISM Transfer, a new money remittance player in Haiti

Partnership greatly expands payout options following earthquake and flooding

NEWARK, NJ, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Revolution Money, the US-based international remittance service of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), has partnered with PRISM Transfer, a Haitian remittance company, to significantly expand payout options in Haiti. The partnership provides BOSS Revolution customers with more disbursement options when sending cash to friends, family and loved ones in Haiti following the earthquake and subsequent flooding from Tropical Storm Grace.

With this collaboration, PRISM Transfer customers can immediately collect remittances at Fonkoze locations and MonCash customers can authorize PRISM Transfer to deposit remittances directly to their mobile wallets when receiving remittances via BOSS Revolution. 

“We are adding flexibility for BOSS Revolution Money customers who want to help family and friends in Haiti by providing important new ways for the recipients to get cash rapidly and safely,” said Alfredo O’Hagan, IDT’s SVP for Consumer Payments. “Our partnership with PRISM Transfer enables direct cash transfers to recipients in the country, and cash pick-up at more than 40 Fonkoze branch office locations.”

Through August 31, 2021, BOSS Revolution remittances up to $150 to MonCash full registered wallets and Fonkoze office locations throughout Haiti are just $1.00 when initiated from the BOSS Revolution Money app or website using a debit card, and start at $5.00 when initiated through a BOSS Revolution Money retail agent. Customers initiating remittances through retail agents receive $1.00 off when using the promo code HAITI1 through September 30, 2021.

“Through our partnership with Boss Revolution Money, MonCash customers have the option of authorizing PRISM Transfer to process the remittance payment straight to their wallets, providing them with the utmost security and convenience. Additionally, it offers traditional cash pick up via Fonkoze, making remittance transfers quicker than ever for our customers in Haiti,” said Adriana Pirela, Chief Marketing Officer for PRISM Holdings, parent company for PRISM Transfer. “We know how important it is for the Diaspora to be able to send money to their family and friends in Haiti and we wanted to make that process as seamless as possible and to offer as many options for customers in Haiti and outside of the country.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOSS REVOLUTION MONEY LAUNCHES DIRECT CASH-TO-WALLET TRANSFERS TO HAITI VIA MONCASH Partners with PRISM Transfer, a new money remittance player in Haiti Partnership greatly expands payout options following earthquake and flooding NEWARK, NJ, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOSS Revolution Money, the US-based international …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...