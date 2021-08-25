BOSS REVOLUTION MONEY LAUNCHES DIRECT CASH-TO-WALLET TRANSFERS TO HAITI VIA MONCASH

NEWARK, NJ, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Revolution Money, the US-based international remittance service of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), has partnered with PRISM Transfer, a Haitian remittance company, to significantly expand payout options in Haiti. The partnership provides BOSS Revolution customers with more disbursement options when sending cash to friends, family and loved ones in Haiti following the earthquake and subsequent flooding from Tropical Storm Grace.

With this collaboration, PRISM Transfer customers can immediately collect remittances at Fonkoze locations and MonCash customers can authorize PRISM Transfer to deposit remittances directly to their mobile wallets when receiving remittances via BOSS Revolution.

“We are adding flexibility for BOSS Revolution Money customers who want to help family and friends in Haiti by providing important new ways for the recipients to get cash rapidly and safely,” said Alfredo O’Hagan, IDT’s SVP for Consumer Payments. “Our partnership with PRISM Transfer enables direct cash transfers to recipients in the country, and cash pick-up at more than 40 Fonkoze branch office locations.”

Through August 31, 2021, BOSS Revolution remittances up to $150 to MonCash full registered wallets and Fonkoze office locations throughout Haiti are just $1.00 when initiated from the BOSS Revolution Money app or website using a debit card, and start at $5.00 when initiated through a BOSS Revolution Money retail agent. Customers initiating remittances through retail agents receive $1.00 off when using the promo code HAITI1 through September 30, 2021.

“Through our partnership with Boss Revolution Money, MonCash customers have the option of authorizing PRISM Transfer to process the remittance payment straight to their wallets, providing them with the utmost security and convenience. Additionally, it offers traditional cash pick up via Fonkoze, making remittance transfers quicker than ever for our customers in Haiti,” said Adriana Pirela, Chief Marketing Officer for PRISM Holdings, parent company for PRISM Transfer. “We know how important it is for the Diaspora to be able to send money to their family and friends in Haiti and we wanted to make that process as seamless as possible and to offer as many options for customers in Haiti and outside of the country.”