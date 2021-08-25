Blue Water Ventures International and Partners Endurance Exploration Group Share Update on the Current 2021 Recovery Season of Steamboat Pulaski

Blue Water recovery team will continue to work the new areas of the Pulaski site as weather permits. Keith Webb, Blue Water President and CEO, comments, “This is best start to a season we have had in a while. I am very proud of the guys pulling together and getting the job done on the Pulaski Project. It is very rewarding to see our planning come together and pay off so far this season.”

Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI) and joint venture partners Endurance Exploration Group (OTCPK: EXPL) and Swordfish Partners are excited to share a summer update on the recovery efforts on the SB Pulaski site off the coast of North Carolina. We have continued following the debris line discovered from the side scan sonar work completed in early June. These efforts have produced over 100 silver coins with various dates and nationalities and 32 gold coins. All of the gold coins recovered to date are US minted $5 and Quarter Dollar coins struck in the early 1830s. All coins are currently with Numismatic Guarantee Corp undergoing conservation, grading and valuation.

In addition to working on site during June and July, the Blue Water Rose crew hosted the film crew from well-known television show Expedition Unknown, which airs Wednesdays on the Discovery Channel. The Blue Water divers did a terrific job of working with the film crew and positioning their guests for the best possible locations for a successful show. Check out our Facebook page for the link to the show episode: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterVenturesInternational

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.eexpl.com.

