Orphazyme to host Interim Report First Half 2021 investor call on August 31, 2021

Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen – August 25, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the Company will host an investor call during which Management will present the Interim Report First Half 2021. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2.00 PM CEST/8.00 AM EDT.

Dial-in details:

  • Denmark: +45 3272 0417
  • United States: +1 6467 413 167
  • Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 8444819752
  • France: +33 (0) 170700781
  • Netherlands: +31 (0) 207956614
  • Sweden: +46 (0) 856618467


Event Title: Orphazyme Interim Report First Half 2021
Confirmation code: 4182747

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vmsh6rph. After the call, the presentation will be available via the webcast link above.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

Forward-looking statement 
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise, including in its intention to pursue regulatory approval for arimoclomol in the United States and Europe and the timing of clinical data. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021, the Company’s Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on June 11, 2021, and other filings Orphazyme makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “Investors & Media” section of Orphazyme’s website at www.orphazyme.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

