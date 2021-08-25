DATA443 EXPANDS LEADERSHIP IN DATA PROTECTION WITH ENGAGEMENT BY ONE OF THE LARGEST DOMESTIC WHOLESALE ELECTRIC ENERGY SUPPLIERS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that its privacy and data discovery platforms continue to provide market leadership, evidenced by the engagement time by one of the largest domestic wholesale electric energy providers. This new engagement is yet another victory for Data443 in a recent string of similar agreements, expanding the Company's revenue base and adding to the bottom line.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443, commented, “This multi-year agreement once again continues to solidify our foothold in critical industries such as energy, government, and financial services. In addition to delivering our unmatched retention management and classification protocols, this industry leader will benefit from significantly more efficient, cost-effective, and timely data migrations. Our analysis, based on the hundreds of regular engagements and documents within this organization, should reduce their data footprint by close to 50% overall, with commensurate risk factors as well.”

“Data modeling, migration staging, and simply just knowing ‘what is where’ is a business imperative. New legislative imperatives such as the new directives from the White House and CISA are driving more aggressive and urgent activities from all constituents in the energy sector. Our rapid to deploy, rapid to value approach is a significant factor for getting a win in these competitions,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443’s Data Identification Manager is available in an on premises appliance form factor, in a SaaS-hosted offering from Data443’s Private cloud facilities and as a public cloud-hosted offering in Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google’s GCP. The product integrates with other Data443 offerings such as Access Control Manager, Sensitive Content Manager, and Data Archive Manager.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS ), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

(i) Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager, built for the modern enterprise, its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts;