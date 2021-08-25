checkAd

Havila Shipping ASA Second quarter 2021 accounts

Summary

The group’s PSV vessels achieved higher rates and utilization in the second quarter. One PSV vessel was taken out of lay-up and was on contract from May 2021. The group’s subsea vessels also contributed to improved earnings in the second quarter. One of the group’s subsea vessels entered into a 3-month contract in mid-April 2021, which was later extended up to February 2022.

An agreement with the lenders entered into in 2020 clarifies the company’s obligations to the lenders for the period until 2024. The agreement does not prevent the company’s fleet from being reduced as a result of the sale of vessels with lower revenues than operating costs for the individual vessel.

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 53.7 million in Q2 2021, compared with NOK 40.6 million in Q2 2020. 

  • Total operating income was NOK 145.2 million in Q2 2021, compared with NOK 201.0 million in Q2 2020.
  • The group had as of 30/06/21 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.
  • The group had 3 AHTS and 3 PSV vessels laid up at the end of Q2 2021.
  • The fleet utilization Q2 2021 was 90 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.

   
Result for 2 quarter 2021 

  • Total operating income amounted to NOK 145.2 million (NOK 201.0 million).
  • Total operating expenses were NOK 91.5 million whereof NOK - 7.7 million is change of loss on receivables (NOK 160.4 million whereof NOK 37.0 million was change of loss on receivables). Ordinary operating expenses were NOK 99.2 million (NOK 123.4 million).
  • Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 53.7 million (NOK 40.6 million).
  • Depreciation was NOK 61.7 million (NOK 87.6 million).
  • Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 million (NOK 521.0 million).
  • Net financial items were NOK 6.3 million (NOK 2,.026.1 million), whereof unrealized agio loss was NOK 1.7 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 79.1 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK 10.4 million (NOK 2,234.5 mllion).
  • The profit before tax was NOK -0.9 million (NOK 1,457.9 million).

  
Result for 1st half of 2021 

  • Total operating income amounted to NOK 245.7 million (NOK 409.9 million).
  • Total operating expenses were NOK 175.8 million whereof NOK - 24.5 million is change of loss on trade receivables (NOK 298.8 million whereof NOK 52.8 million is change of loss on trade receivables). Ordinary operating expenses amounts to NOK 200.2 million (NOK 246.0 million).
  • The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 70.0 million (NOK 111.1 million).
  • Depreciation was NOK 121.8 million (NOK 174.5 million).
  • Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 (NOK 521.0 million).
  • Net financial items were NOK - 7.0 million (NOK 1,810.5 million), whereof  unrealized agio loss was NOK 2.3 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 80.9 million) and value adjustment of debt NOK - 1.2 million (NOK 2,016.6 million related to the implementation effects of the restructuring agreement with the company’s lenders).
  • The profit before tax was NOK -58.9 million (NOK 1,226.2 million).

  

