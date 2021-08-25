Summary

The group’s PSV vessels achieved higher rates and utilization in the second quarter. One PSV vessel was taken out of lay-up and was on contract from May 2021. The group’s subsea vessels also contributed to improved earnings in the second quarter. One of the group’s subsea vessels entered into a 3-month contract in mid-April 2021, which was later extended up to February 2022.

An agreement with the lenders entered into in 2020 clarifies the company’s obligations to the lenders for the period until 2024. The agreement does not prevent the company’s fleet from being reduced as a result of the sale of vessels with lower revenues than operating costs for the individual vessel.