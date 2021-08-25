checkAd

Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Fall Conference & Trade Show, September 7-10

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, will exhibit its third-party self-storage management platform, Global MaxManagementSM, at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2021 Fall Conference & Trade Show.

The conference is being held on September 7-10, 2021 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SSA Fall Conference and Trade Show brings together over 2,500 self-storage professionals throughout the country for exceptional networking and educational sessions.

Global MaxManagement is designed to maximize the value of independent property owners' self-storage businesses. It delivers sophisticated and innovative strategies that address the challenges that come with staffing, budgets, billing, collections, auctions, rental rate adjustments, digital marketing and maintenance. It also provides access to the company's team of industry professionals and proven best practices.

"The event presents a great opportunity for us to meet with independent property owners and discuss ways we can maximize the value of their self-storage properties," stated Mark C. Winmill, president and CEO of Global Self Storage. "Our Global MaxManagement platform is a perfect fit for any property owner looking to achieve greater results for their self-storage properties."

Global Self Storage recently reported strong pricing power and lease-up performance drove record results across key metrics, including occupancies, revenues, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations in Q2 2021.

Independent property owners and developers interested in achieving similar results are encouraged to visit the company at booth #347 to learn more about the company's third-party self-storage management platform and discover how it can help maximize the value of their storage business.

Company vice president, Don Klimoski, will be available at the conference, along with vice president of customer operations, Gary Chatfield, and regional manager, Bob Coghill.

For questions about the company's third-party self-storage management platform, you may also contact the company directly at (866) 536-SELF (7353) or email thirdpartymanagement@globalselfstorage.us.

For questions about Global Self Storage or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Don Klimoski at (212) 785 0900 ext. 280 or send an email to dklimoski@globalselfstorage.us.

