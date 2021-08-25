Solvium Capital GmbH: Solvium Capital Places 100 Million Euros and Expects Record Year

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Solvium Capital has raised a record volume of 100 million Euros in investment capital in the first 8 months of the year. The plan for the full year 2021 was to moderately increase the placement …

Managing Director Marc Schumann: "2 months ago, we invested a record 30 million Euros in logistics equipment in one single month. That was by far the most successful month in the company's history, just in time for its 10th anniversary. The funds which had been provided with capital by private and institutional clients, invested in rail cars, swap bodies and sea freight containers for various companies."

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Solvium Capital has raised a record volume of 100 million Euros in investment capital in the first 8 months of the year. The plan for the full year 2021 was to moderately increase the placement volume from 65 million Euros in the previous year to 75 million Euros.

Currently, Solvium Capital is offering investments in the form of a registered bond and an alternative investment fund (AIF). Solvium Capital has also initiated a SICAV in Liechtenstein with an umbrella structure for pension funds, provident funds and family offices. In June, a Swiss institutional investor exclusively invested 20 million Euros into the first sub-fund.

"The trust associated with this success makes us proud and spurs us on to continue along the path we have chosen," says co-managing director André Wreth. "Cumulatively, investors have so far entrusted Solvium Capital with more than 400 million Euros for investments in rail cars, containers and swap bodies. In recent years, we have paid out more than 200 million Euros in rentals, interest and repayments of completed investments to investors." www.solvium-capital.de

About Solvium Capital

Solvium Capital Group is a provider and manager of solid and innovative investments for private and professional investors in the logistics sector and operates internationally as an asset manager. The focus is on lucrative equipment assets such as sea freight containers, standard tank containers, rail cars and swap bodies.

Solvium manages more than 16,000 contracts in Germany and has invested more than 400 million Euros of investor capital up to date. All rentals, interest and repayments, now more than 200 million Euros, have been made in full and on time. Currently, the group has more than 300 million Euros of assets under management. The company is headed by managing directors Marc Schumann and André Wreth.

The group of companies includes the container lessor Noble Container Leasing Ltd. with locations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul, among others, and Axis Intermodal Deutschland GmbH, the largest rental company for swap bodies in Europe.

Important notes

This press release is considered a marketing communication and is for informational purposes only. It does not claim to be complete. It does not constitute investment advice, investment recommendations/financial analysis or an offer to purchase an investment product. Solvium Capital's financial products are not offered to citizens of the U.S.

