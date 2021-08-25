checkAd

Pacific Ventures Group Announces Record Quarterly Results with Revenue Growth of 33% to $11.6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products,today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021").

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products,today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021").

Key Financial and Business Highlights During Q2 2021

  • Revenue increased 33% to $11.6 million for Q2 2021
  • Gross profit increased 35% to 1.4 million for Q2 2021
  • Gross margin increased to 11.7% for Q2 2021
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 18.1% for Q2 2021, reflecting increased efficiency in the business

Management Commentary

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We witnessed an uptick in business during the quarter as more and more clients are coming back and increasing orders from previous levels, as Seaport takes market share from other suppliers. We are thrilled with our second quarter 2021 results, as we reached our highest monthly revenues to-date. Restaurants are back on their way toward 100% capacity. Petco Park and County Fairs are back and ramping their business and capacities. Over the past year and a half, we have expanded our sourcing, increased our production capacity, improved our efficiencies and vastly enhanced our positioning in order to better serve existing and new customers as we return to normalcy."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

  • Revenue: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $11.6 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33%, compared with $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Gross Profit: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, gross profit was $1.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 35%, compared with $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 11.7%, compared with 11.6% for the same quarter last year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, total operating expenses were $2.1 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 26%, compared with $1.3 million for the same quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 18.1% from 19.2% for the quarter just ended, reflecting the Company's focus on increasing revenue, reducing expenses, and performing more efficiently. Management believes this ratio will decrease going forward as revenues continue to grow at a higher rate than operating expenses.

Of note, $0.6 million of the Company's operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were non-cash expenses, including depreciation, amortization, and capitalized interest or penalty fees.

