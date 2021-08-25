Orbsat Corp Expands Focus on E-Commerce with Appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President

Latest Additions to the Management Team Bring Extensive Banking, Finance, and M&A Experience to the CompanyAVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global e-commerce provider of …

Latest Additions to the Management Team Bring Extensive Banking, Finance, and M&A Experience to the Company AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions, today announced its intent to further expand its strategic business focus on the sale of commercial products worldwide with the appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as its new Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President. In addition to his current and continuing role as founder and partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Mr. Ellenoff assumes the position as Vice Chairman and Chief Development officer at Orbsat, advising the Company on strategic transactions including licensing, joint ventures, and acquisitions opportunities in the e-commerce space. In his new role as Executive Vice President, Mr. Thomson will focus on risk-based strategies to support and enable Orbsat's implementation of infrastructure improvements as it prepares for expansion and transition into an e-commerce platform company.