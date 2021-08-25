checkAd

Orbsat Corp Expands Focus on E-Commerce with Appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President

Latest Additions to the Management Team Bring Extensive Banking, Finance, and M&A Experience to the Company

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions, today announced its intent to further expand its strategic business focus on the sale of commercial products worldwide with the appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as its new Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President.

In addition to his current and continuing role as founder and partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Mr. Ellenoff assumes the position as Vice Chairman and Chief Development officer at Orbsat, advising the Company on strategic transactions including licensing, joint ventures, and acquisitions opportunities in the e-commerce space. In his new role as Executive Vice President, Mr. Thomson will focus on risk-based strategies to support and enable Orbsat's implementation of infrastructure improvements as it prepares for expansion and transition into an e-commerce platform company.

Mr. Fernandez, said, "David Phipps and I are honored and excited to welcome Douglas and Paul to Orbsat at what is a critical inflection point in our corporate development. Supported by over $14 million in new growth capital to strengthen the balance sheet and significant second quarter revenue growth, we intend to further capitalize on the strength and scale of our online business model. The addition of Douglas and Paul is an important initial step in our transition to becoming a global e-commerce platform company with revenue opportunities across various high-growth sectors of the e-commerce space."

Douglas S. Ellenoff is the founder and partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, a law firm based in NYC with more than 120 professionals, and he is a corporate and securities attorney with a focus in business transactions, mergers and acquisitions and corporate financings. Mr. Ellenoff has represented companies in connection with their initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, PIPEs, crowdfunding, regulatory compliance, as well as strategic initiatives and general corporate governance matters. Mr. Ellenoff has established his firm as a leader in several alternative finance programs, including SPACs, PIPEs, RDs and Crowdfunding. Along with other members of his Firm, Mr. Ellenoff has been involved at various stages with over 300 SPACs and numerous associated SPAC business combinations.

