FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (08/24/2021 Close: $46.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.



The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $47.10 per share as of July 31, 2021. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on August 24, 2021 was $46.00 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,146,045 as of the same date. On July 31, 2021, the corporation had assets of $493.0 million and shareholders' equity of $54.0 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.