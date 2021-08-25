checkAd

DigitalAMN Provides Insights On Second Quarter Disclosures for 2021 And Operational Updates

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN”, “DAMN”, or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), today updates its shareholders on the Company’s recently filed 2nd QT Disclosures.

Management believes that the Disclosures filed for this past quarter, which ended June 30th, 2021, reflect a continued effort to grow the Company at a steady pace.

  • Revenues reported in the 2nd QT 2021 were $145,000. This is a $145,000 increase from the same period of 2020, where the Company reported no revenue. This increase is partly attributed to revenues derived from ‘Service Clients’—such as the bitcoin mining company, Bullet Blockchain.

  • Assets increased by 21.13% to $1,983,538 for the second quarter, as compared to $1,637,483, which was reported for the second quarter of 2020. This increase is partly attributed to continued investments into companies/partners such as the private deal club, Goldfingr, which is a component of the PAI Ecosystem.

  • Losses from operations decreased by approximately 72.27% to $213,194, as compared to $768,887 reported for the corresponding quarter last year. This was primarily the result of increased revenue and a significant decrease in professional services costs. It should be noted however, that administrative costs reported in the 2nd QT of 2021 were greater than that in the corresponding period of 2020, and there has recently been new professional engagements which may likely continually increase professional services costs by year-end 2021. These engagements include but are not limited to, the appointment of the PAI Program’s market-acceleration program director, an investor relations manager and an UX/Instructional Designer that has been commissioned to assist DigitalAMN with building an eLearning solution for the PAI Program.

  • Total Current Liabilities were $1,712,060, a decrease of roughly 29.23% from $2,419,349 reported for the second quarter of 2020. This decrease in current liabilities was primarily derived from a decrease in the current notes payable, which reflected a reduction of approximately 55.51%; down from $2,834,882 reported for the second quarter in 2020 to $745,840 in this corresponding quarter of 2021. This is in part due to the Company’s debt reduction programs, as well as repaying debt holders with a combination of cash and/or converting long-term-held debt into common stock of the Company.
