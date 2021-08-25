checkAd

CEMATRIX Announces the Renewal of its Joint Marketing and Cement Supply Agreements With Lafarge Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. has renewed its Joint Marketing Agreement and Cement Supply Agreement (“the Agreements”) with Lafarge Canada Inc. (“Lafarge”) for another five years.

The Agreements support the joint development of the Canadian cellular concrete market with the ongoing objective of increasing cellular concrete sales to the mutual benefit of both parties.

“This continues to be a beneficial relationship for both parties,” stated Mr. Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “Cellular concrete is an emerging market opportunity that is clearly evident. Lafarge formally supports CEMATRIX in the development of our Canadian market, which has provided assistance to the company in the United States because of this long-standing relationship.”

“Lafarge and CEMATRIX have worked together seamlessly throughout Canada,” stated Cory Cannon, Vice President of Sales and Logistics, Western Canada. “The extension of these agreements is a natural result of the joint successes we have experienced on numerous projects with the full expectation that this relationship will only continue to grow into the future.”

“CEMATRIX and Lafarge plan to continue to expand on these successes by committing sufficient resources to furthering cellular concrete markets and cement sales throughout Canada,” continued Mr. Kendrick. “Both parties are also exploring the potential for joint research projects and the continued testing of alternative materials for the mutual benefit of our companies and the benefit of our environment. This is consistent with the commitment of both parties to be net zero in C02 emissions by 2030.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

