checkAd

 Evoca and CommScope Bring First-of-its-Kind Converged Broadcast-Broadband Network to Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:50  |  19   |   |   

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has been selected by Evoca to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set-top solutions powered by Android TV with integrated dual multimode ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners, marking one of the first times this technology combination is being made available for general consumer use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005019/en/

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States.

“Leveraging CommScope’s expertise to develop the innovative VIP7802-ATSC set top solution is enabling Evoca to offer a unique television and entertainment content offering,” said Ken Haase, Vice President, Product Management, CommScope. “Evoca will provide their subscribers with a solution that will enhance their viewing experience and will also deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to begin this partnership with Evoca.”

ATSC 3.0 technology is built on the same internet protocols as today’s popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together over-the-air with over-the-top (OTT) content. Beginning Q1 2022, Pilot will be deployed to new subscribers on Evoca’s converged broadcast-broadband platform. Pilot is the next generation of set-top solutions from CommScope that can broadcast TV services while seamlessly connecting to the internet, providing OTT streaming services and on-demand content.

According to Todd Achilles, President and CEO, Evoca, his company harnesses the power of Next Gen TV to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, including the only broadcast 4K channel in the US, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month.

“Evoca TV’s Pilot provides a cost-effective way to roll out our unique Next Gen TV service to subscribers as we launch in multiple television markets,” Achilles said. “CommScope’s technology combining Android TV with the new capabilities provided within the ATSC 3.0 standard, allows us to bring the best of streaming and broadcast together for our customers. This is also a significant advancement for the industry, and we intend to make a similar product available to other broadcasters.”

In addition to deploying the Pilot set-top box in Evoca markets in early 2022, Evoca will offer the Pilot to partner broadcasters and others in ATSC 3.0 markets nationwide.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Evoca

Evoca is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is cheaper, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service launched first in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world’s best technologies. For more information about Evoca, visit www.evoca.tv.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Evoca and CommScope Bring First-of-its-Kind Converged Broadcast-Broadband Network to Subscribers CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has been selected by Evoca to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set-top solutions powered by Android TV with integrated dual multimode ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners, marking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Total Gabon: First Half 2021 Financial Statements
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrCommScope’s New, Innovative Set Top Offers Orange Slovensko’s Subscribers Unified Live and Streaming Viewing Options
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21CommScope Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21CommScope Commences Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21CommScope Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Redeemer Lutheran College Modernizes for a Connected Future with BES IT and CommScope
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten