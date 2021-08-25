EXL Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been recognized, for the second consecutive year, as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice for two years in a row in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers.

“We are proud to once again be named in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “For the second year in a row, our clients chose to highlight how we help them uncover deep insights from data and use these insights to drive significant outcomes for their business. It’s an affirmation that our capabilities in advanced analytics, AI, and data management deliver the business value our customers need.”

“Our clients depend on us to help them turn their data into a competitive advantage,” said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to partnering with data-led companies to help them generate the insights they need to infuse intelligence and speed into decision making. It’s an honor that our clients recognized us with this distinction.”

Customers had this to say about EXL:

With a talented pool of more than 5,400 data engineers, data scientists, business consultants, and subject matter experts across the globe and proprietary data assets, EXL helps its customers create sustainable business outcomes through analytics. To achieve this, EXL teams effectively leverage in-house expertise across the analytics spectrum, from data management and cloud enablement, to advanced analytics and AI techniques. These capabilities combined with deep domain knowledge – a unique strength EXL has built based on over 20 years’ experience across industries – deliver the consistent value for customers’ reflected in their reviews.