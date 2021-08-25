checkAd

ESE’s KIA Motors Campaign “Enter the Game” Wins Global Marketing Campaign Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) is pleased to announce that the Company and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, have won a Stevie Award for marketing campaign of the year in the automotive category.

The Stevie Award was awarded to ESE and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, for the KIA Motors marketing campaign called “Enter the Game” (the “Campaign”) that incorporated the new KIA Stinger GT into the popular video game Assetto Corsa. The Campaign included the creation and design of the new KIA Stinger GT in digital form for implementation into Assetto Corsa. In addition, ESE organized a esports tournament for digital motorsports titled “Enter the Game”.

“This award is the latest milestone which validates the effectiveness of our esports platform for major brands to reach the strong buying power of the millennial demographic. Further, it is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and hard work that we put into every opportunity. We would like to thank our partners, Webtalk and Next Level, and KIA Motors for the opportunity to allow us to execute our vision for this campaign.” stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.  In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted business awards.  

Stevie Award judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they receive more than 12,000 nominations each year. 

Investor Relations Engagement

ESE is also pleased to announce that it has extended the engagement of Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon"), the operator of Wall Street Reporter, for an additional six-month investor marketing program (the "Extension"). ESE had initially engaged Octagon for a six-month term in December 2020 (the "Initial Engagement"). Under the terms of the Extension, Octagon will receive compensation of USD$125,000 for the six-month program. Octagon holds 187,500 stock options, exercisable until December 7, 2022 at a price of $0.56 per share, which represents the balance of the 750,000 options granted to Octagon pursuant to the Initial Engagement.

