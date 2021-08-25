Allied Corp. Initiates Additional Shipment of 200kgs of CBD Distillate From Colombia to Nevada, United States

Allied is focusing on the State of Nevada, among other States, because we believe a demonstration of the ability to produce CBD (containing less than 0.3% THC) in Colombia and its shipment to the United States, will allow us to be better positioned for US national legalization if and when it occurs.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Colombian Ministry of Justice to initiate a shipment of 200kgs of extracted CBD distillate product (containing less than 0.3% THC) to the United States. This shipment is specifically destined for the State of Nevada, which includes Las Vegas and Reno, and represents Allied’s largest shipment of CBD distillate product (containing less than 0.3% THC) to date.

Given that the city of Las Vegas gets approximately 42 million visitors yearly (according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority), there will be a large population of consumers coming from all over the world that will have exposure to our CBD (containing less than 0.3% THC) products.

“In our view, this shipment demonstrates the efficacy of our supply chain from Colombia into international markets, including the United States. There have been many notable actions working in our favor including the decree from the Colombian President regarding the ability to export dried flower from Colombia, as well as several actions in the US that we believe may point towards US national legalization. We believe that Allied is ready for when this monumental shift in the global cannabis supply chain occurs. Our aim is to produce high quality cannabis produced in the equatorial region of Colombia, and supply such products into global markets where those products are legal, as is CBD containing 0.3% THC in the United States,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with its main production center in Colombia and is one of the few companies that has exported from Colombia internationally. In preparing for US legalization, Allied also has the option to purchase a US cannabis license in the US (Nevada). In addition to this, Allied has three CBD-brands to market with products selling in the United States. Lastly, Allied has both Cannabinoid and psilocybin products in the pharmaceutical development track seeking pharma drug indications for depression, anxiety and PTSD.