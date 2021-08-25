checkAd

Scotch Creek Completes Geophysics Survey in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its pre-drilling geophysics program at the Company's 100% owned Highlands lithium Projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The survey was contracted to Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. who has now completed a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Survey on the companies Highlands and Macallan Clayton Valley lithium Projects. The data has been acquired at intervals of 500 meters along four lines within each of Scotch Creek's 457 claim blocks, that span across 9,140 acres. Both Survey results are expected to be delivered within weeks and will be used to guide the company's 2021 future exploration programs.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, stated, "We are delighted with the completion of the geophysics survey on our Highlands project. The completion is an important step in Scotch Creek's exploration efforts, as we further establish our presence in Clayton Valley. Once the Highlands and Macallan geophysics results are received, we will promptly move forward with our exploration program."

About Scotch Creek Ventures
Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

