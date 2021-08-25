checkAd

DGAP-News Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.: Invitation Q2 2021 Investor Conference Call

DGAP-News: Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.: Invitation Q2 2021 Investor Conference Call

25.08.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE

 

Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.

Société à Responsabilité Limitée

Registered Office: 2, rue Edward Steichen,

L-2540 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B236258

7.775% Senior Secured Notes due 2025
ISIN Code: XS2059543921 / XS2059544655 / XS2059545389

Luxembourg - 3.00 pm, 25 August 2021

We are pleased to invite you to the Q2 2021 investor conference call of Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.

Thursday, September 9, 2021
4.00 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time),
3.00 pm BST (British Summer Time),
10.00 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

On the conference call, Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. will discuss the bondholder reports for quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the results of operations of Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. and its subsidiaries (the "Mangrove Group") in respect of such period. In addition, Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. will discuss the noteholder presentation. The conference call will also include a discussion of the operational performance of the Mangrove Group and its subsidiaries, including Kelvion and ENEXIO, on a pro-forma basis for Q2 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call will be hosted by Mr. Marcus Mayer, Chief Financial Officer of Kelvion Group.

The Group's bondholder reports will be released on August 27, 2021 at the investor website of the Mangrove Group at Syndtrak.

At the same website the information how to access the investor conference call will be released on September 6, 2021 and the noteholder presentation on September 7, 2021.

Holders of the Senior Secured Notes, prospective investors, broker dealers and securities analysts that do not yet have access to the investor website of the Mangrove Group at Syndtrak may contact Mangrove Investor Relations (info@mangrove-investor-relations.com).

