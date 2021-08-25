checkAd

Coca-Cola Encourages Recycling by Offering Free Rides through Lime Partnership

Today, Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, to reward people who are committed to recycling. To celebrate the nationwide availability of Coca-Cola Sip Sized bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET), not including the bottles’ cap and label, the companies are offering more than 40,000 free bike or e-scooter rides to people who purchase and pledge to recycle their 13.2oz, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles.

Coca-Cola Encourages Recycling by Offering Free Rides through Lime Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

The Lime partnership comes as consumer demand for micromobility has skyrocketed, specifically among Gen Z, who expect their use of alternative modes of transit to increase in the future, compared to pre-pandemic transportation. That’s why Coca-Cola is partnering with Lime to make zero-emission modes of transportation more accessible to those hoping to reduce their impact on the environment.

“The 13.2oz, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottle is just one of the many innovations the company has introduced to make important advancements towards a World Without Waste,” said Brandan Strickland, Brand Director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. “Now, with Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles available at convenience stores across the nation, we’re encouraging people to go the extra mile to commit to recycling our products again and again.”

“With sustainability so central to Lime’s core values, we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to encourage recycling of its new bottle made from 100% recycled materials*,” said Sara Lannin, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Lime. “Contributing to a healthier planet requires us all to live more sustainably, whether doing more to recycle or replacing car trips with light electric vehicles.”

People who purchase the Sip Sized Coca-Cola bottle from their nearest convenience store can pledge to recycle by visiting CokePlayToWin.com/endlesslyrefreshing. Those who pledge to recycle their Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles will receive a promo code via email – available on a first come, first serve basis – redeemable for a free, 10-minute bike or e-scooter ride through the Lime app.

This initiative, along with transition to the 100% rPET* packaging across several products within the Coca-Cola trademark portfolio, reduces The Coca-Cola Company’s use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018. And, using internal company tools and analyses, it is estimated that this effort in the United States represents a 10,000 metric ton reduction in GHG emissions annually. This is the equivalent of taking 2,120 cars off the road for one year.

Head to your nearest convenience store to purchase a Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottle and, for more information on the 13.2oz, 100% rPET* bottles, visit www.coca-colacompany.com/sustainable-business.

*Does not include the bottles’ cap and label

About The Coca-Cola Company
 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lime
 Lime's mission is to foster people-first cities by empowering residents with more affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation options. As the global leader in micromobility, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters enabled with GPS and self-activating locks. Lime has powered more than 250 million rides in more than 200 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me.

