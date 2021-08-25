checkAd

Bank of Southern California Names Ross Macdonald Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Regional Manager

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today the appointment of Ross Macdonald as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Regional Manager in Orange County. Based out of the company’s Regional Commercial Banking Office in Irvine, he will use his depth of banking experience and strong community ties to grow Bank of Southern California’s client base in the region.

Mr. Macdonald is a longtime commercial banking executive and community leader, with 17 years of industry experience helping middle-market companies achieve success. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Market Manager for Banc of California where he led a seasoned middle-market banking team focused on supporting the banking needs of companies in the South Bay, Orange County, Inland Empire, and San Diego markets.

Mr. Macdonald has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

“Ross is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a long history of building, developing, and leading successful commercial banking teams throughout Southern California,” said Sam Kunianski, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager. “He has proven himself to be both an exceptional banker and an involved community partner. We are excited to welcome him to the team,” concluded Kunianski.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.




