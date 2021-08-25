PagerDuty Hires Its First Chief Diversity Officer

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has appointed Roshan Kindred to the newly created position of chief diversity officer. Kindred is responsible for amplifying PagerDuty’s inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) initiatives, and is a strategic new member of the company’s executive leadership team. In addition, as international revenue increased by 38% year over year in its first quarter, PagerDuty also announced Jill Brennan will join PagerDuty as vice president, EMEA to continue to expand the company’s global reach.

These two leaders come at a time when PagerDuty is on a fast growth trajectory, with solutions that solve the challenges associated with real-time, unpredictable, unstructured, mission-critical work. Kindred and Brennan will help to expand on PagerDuty’s vision to be the operations cloud for the modern enterprise, while creating a workplace and workforce where excellent experiences are available for employees, customers and partners.

“In our journey to find PagerDuty’s first Chief Diversity Officer, it was important that this individual could both scale our existing ID&E program and transform our corporate culture,” said Joe Militelo, chief people officer at PagerDuty. “When we connected with Roshan, we unanimously agreed she brought the right level of experience and passion needed to usher in a new era of inclusion.”

Kindred joins PagerDuty with more than 20 years of experience in customer experience, business and ID&E strategies. Most recently, Kindred was the chief diversity officer and principal at InSeason Development Group, where she established an ID&E roadmap that led Senior Executive Leadership to adopt diversity goals as part of an annual incentive compensation plan. Previously, she was the board chair of Iron Mountain’s DEI advisory board, where she developed a five-year ID&E roadmap for the service organization that experienced an increase in women and BIPOC representation by 13 percent in 15 months.

“I joined PagerDuty because of the innovative, action-based culture and the opportunity to change how individuals experience the technology industry,” said Roshan Kindred, chief diversity officer at PagerDuty. “As an ID&E practitioner, our greatest tool is our mindset - it’s what controls our beliefs and behavior. I believe that inclusive and equitable culture creation changes people and in return those people change others. These experiences compel people to broaden their mindset, be grateful to express their authenticity, and use their innovative ideas to positively change how we experience one another and the world.”

“Our digital operations platform is critical infrastructure, and PagerDuty has seen significant growth in the EMEA over the past two years,” said Dave Justice, chief revenue officer at PagerDuty. “Jill is key to opening opportunities as we expand further into Europe, and I look forward to seeing her build on PagerDuty’s momentum.”

Jill Brennan, a seasoned sales veteran with over 25 years of experience, will join PagerDuty in October and is based in Switzerland. Most recently Brennan was the SVP of EMEA Sales at Medidata, where she achieved significant growth and business expansion. Previous to this, Brennan led the multibillion analytics and hybrid cloud software group businesses for IBM across 26 countries and a team of 1000 employees in EMEA.

“I enjoy leading high-performing teams who embrace challenges while achieving sustainable revenue results,” said Brennan. “I’m looking forward to joining PagerDuty at a time of high growth, especially when most every organization is focused on achieving digital transformation.”

