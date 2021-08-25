Conduent Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Highlights Company’s Commitment to ESG including Diversity & Inclusion and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to conduct business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, while continuing to advance its progress in key Environmental, Social and Governance areas.



“The last year required all of us to quickly address and overcome new challenges to meet our business objectives while also making meaningful advances on social responsibility,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s CSR report highlights our ongoing efforts to protect our planet, support our associates and communities, and govern our business responsibly.”