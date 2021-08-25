Conduent Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Highlights Company’s Commitment to ESG including Diversity & Inclusion and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent
Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which outlines the company’s ongoing
commitment to conduct business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, while continuing to advance its progress in key Environmental, Social and Governance areas.
“The last year required all of us to quickly address and overcome new challenges to meet our business objectives while also making meaningful advances on social responsibility,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s CSR report highlights our ongoing efforts to protect our planet, support our associates and communities, and govern our business responsibly.”
The 2020 Conduent CSR report highlights a number of those commitments and initiatives, including:
-
Environmental
- Reduced real estate footprint by over 50% over the past three years and implemented recycling and waste management programs across our facilities
- Reduced Scope 2 CO2 emissions by 23% Year over Year
- Recycled more than 53 million pounds of paper-based items since 2017 while transitioning end users to digital communications
-
Social
- Named a new head of Diversity and Inclusion to the senior leadership team who has driven multiple initiatives including a 65% expansion of employee impact groups
- Augmented the Conduent Associate experience with a focus on creating an environment for associates to be themselves, thrive and make a difference
- Extended associate wellness benefits, implemented virtual training and created additional opportunities for engagement with leadership
-
Governance and Ethics
- Expanded awareness of global Ethics Program that promotes and instills a culture of integrity and honesty, including mandatory code of conduct training
- Maintained availability of global 24/7 ethics helpline for associates, partners and others
- Ongoing transparency and reporting on ESG topics including disclosure of ESG data aligned with SASB Framework
Additional steps taken by Conduent noted in the CSR report include: the creation through the company’s Board of Directors of a Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee, the review and revision of corporate policies to better reflect ESG goals, and the enhanced disclosure of ESG metrics and measurement.
